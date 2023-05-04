JPMorgan’s Silicon Valley MomentRead More

Jason Bergsman Named CEO of Chernin Group-Backed MeatEater

Sahil Patel
MeatEater, a digital entertainment company founded by creator Steven Rinella and backed by The Chernin Group, has appointed Jason Bergsman as its new CEO. This marks a return of sorts to TCG for Bergsman, a founding member of the investment firm, after spending a few years as chief executive of AGBO, a studio co-founded by “Avengers: Endgame” directors Joe and Anthony Russo. Led by Rinella,...

Opinion crypto
Sam Bankman-Fried Is Just Being Rational
By Maria Konnikova · May 4, 2023 9:00 AM PDT
Art by Shane Burke. Photos via Getty and Bloomberg.
When I was researching my book about con artists, I encountered the chief financial officer of a large company who’d been arrested for fixing the books after a series of losses. He seemed like a nice, down-to-earth guy, like someone who was just caught in a bad situation. Yes, he fudged a few numbers to stay afloat—a bad choice, but not con artist-level bad. Only the longer the case...
By Sahil Patel · May 4, 2023
Ryan Williams, CEO of Cadre. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Faded Hype for Real Estate Tech Leaves Cadre, Others Scrambling
By Maria Heeter and Cory Weinberg
A flock of big-name investors—Andreessen Horowitz, Thrive Capital, Founders Fund and even Jack Ma and George Soros—piled into Cadre six years ago at an $800 million valuation, seeing potential in its promise to bring commercial real estate investing to the masses.
IRL CEO and Co-founder Abraham Shafi. Art by Mike Sullivan
Exclusive
IRL’s CEO Steps Down After Allegation of Inflated User Numbers
By Mark Matousek and Amir Efrati
Abraham Shafi has stepped down as CEO of messaging app IRL following allegations that the company used bots to inflate the users it reported publicly and to investors, according to a person with direct knowledge.
Photo by Bloomberg
Exclusive microsoft ai
Scared of Leaking Data to ChatGPT? Microsoft Tests a Private Alternative
By Aaron Holmes and Jon Victor
Not everyone trusts OpenAI’s ChatGPT. While the new artificial intelligence–powered chatbot has proved popular with some businesses looking to automate business tasks, other companies, such as banks, have avoided adopting ChatGPT for fear that their employees would inadvertently give the chatbot proprietary information when they use it.
Art by Mike Sullivan.
Exclusive ai
TikTok Is Developing AI-Generated Video Disclosures as Deepfakes Rise
By Kaya Yurieff
Some viral TikTok videos may soon show a new type of label: that it’s made by AI. The ByteDance-owned app is developing a tool for content creators to disclose they used generative artificial intelligence in making their videos, according to a person with direct knowledge of the efforts.
Photo by Getty
Exclusive asia policy
Sequoia Hired National Security Firm Beacon Amid Scrutiny of China Deals
By Juro Osawa, Amir Efrati and Abram Brown
Sequoia Capital, whose Chinese affiliate became one of the biggest funders of startups in China, has been working with Washington-based national security advisory firm Beacon Global Strategies as it faces potential U.S.
Art by Clark Miller
The AI Age ai
Tech’s Newest Side Hustle: Prompt Engineers Surf the AI Wave
By Chris Stokel-Walker
Bohdan Skitenko has been working in the design industry, producing 3D art and animation , for around five years.