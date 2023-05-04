Latest Articles

Sam Bankman-Fried Is Just Being Rational By Maria Konnikova · May 4, 2023 9:00 AM PDT

When I was researching my book about con artists, I encountered the chief financial officer of a large company who’d been arrested for fixing the books after a series of losses. He seemed like a nice, down-to-earth guy, like someone who was just caught in a bad situation. Yes, he fudged a few numbers to stay afloat—a bad choice, but not con artist-level bad. Only the longer the case...