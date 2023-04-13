Cybersecurity Firm Zscaler Loses Coveted Spot in Gartner Ranking Due to ‘Sales Arrogance’Read More

Josh Harris-Led Group Set to Buy Washington Commanders for $6 Billion

By
Theo Wayt
· · Source: Sportico

A group of investors led by private-equity billionaire Josh Harris has reached an agreement to buy the Washington Commanders from current owner Dan Snyder, multiple media outlets reported Thursday. The sale would put to bed months of speculation that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was considering buying the NFL team. Harris and his co-investors including manufacturing billionaire Mitchell Rales and...

Opinion culture
What Comes After TikTok
By Ryan Broderick · April 13, 2023 9:00 AM PDT
Art by Clark Miller.
Last month, the U.S. gave TikTok a choice—either its owner, Chinese artificial intelligence company ByteDance, has to sell it, or it will face a federal ban. As we wait to see how ByteDance responds, more than 25 U.S. states have gone ahead and banned the app from state employees’ devices. And in the event that ByteDance won’t sell, Congress is currently workshopping a...
Amazon Defends CEO Andy Jassy’s Pay
By Theo Wayt · April 13, 2023
AWS Reveals Generative AI Plans
By Anissa Gardizy · April 13, 2023
Art by Mike Sullivan
Exclusive microsoft google
AI Developers Stymied by Server Shortage at AWS, Microsoft, Google
By Aaron Holmes and Anissa Gardizy
Startups and other companies trying to capitalize on the artificial intelligence boom sparked by OpenAI are running into a problem: They can’t find enough specialized computers to make their own AI software.
YC CEO Garry Tan. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Garry Tan’s First Big Move as Y Combinator CEO Roils Founders
By Kate Clark
The first big change made by Y Combinator’s new CEO and president Garry Tan—to shutter a fund investing in mature startups so it could sharpen its focus on much younger companies—has set off an uproar among founders backed by the esteemed startup accelerator.
Photo by Shutterstock.
Exclusive enterprise
Cybersecurity Firm Zscaler Loses Coveted Spot in Gartner Ranking Due to ‘Sales Arrogance’
By Kevin McLaughlin
Competition between the two of the biggest cybersecurity firms selling software monitoring employee access to cloud applications and data is set to intensify after influential market research firm Gartner cut its ranking on the market leader, Zscaler.
From left: Nichole Wischoff, Helen Min, Meena Harris and Erica Wenger. Photos via Wischoff Ventures, Phenomenal Ventures and Erica Wenger.
Deals startups venture capital
Cash Dries Up for VC Newcomers
By Kate Clark and Becky Peterson
When Helen Min and Meena Harris started raising money for their debut venture capital fund in January of last year, they expected that their combined 30 years of experience at tech companies would allow them to collect $15 million, a standard first-time fund target.
Art by Clark Miller
Roadie Revolution: The Stunning New Tech on Silicon Valley Bikes
By Tim Stevens
As a technology, the bicycle hasn’t changed much since 1885, when designer J.K. Starley decided to use a chain to drive the rear wheel.
Illustration by Matheus Costa.
google facebook
Google, Meta Struggle to Figure Out Employee Reviews
By Mark Matousek
Last year, Google cut the number of employee performance reviews it conducts annually from two to one, responding to complaints that twice-a-year reviews consumed too much time.