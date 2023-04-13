Latest Articles

Opinion culture

What Comes After TikTok By Ryan Broderick · April 13, 2023 9:00 AM PDT

Last month, the U.S. gave TikTok a choice—either its owner, Chinese artificial intelligence company ByteDance, has to sell it, or it will face a federal ban. As we wait to see how ByteDance responds, more than 25 U.S. states have gone ahead and banned the app from state employees’ devices. And in the event that ByteDance won’t sell, Congress is currently workshopping a...