Briefing
Finance

JPMorgan Sees Bigger Than Expected Gain From First Republic Purchase

By
Michael Roddan
· · Source: The Information

JPMorgan said it will notch a bigger than expected revenue boost from its acquisition of First Republic, raising its forecast for annual net interest income by $3 billion, to $84 billion, even as the bank’s executives warned of the likelihood of a “mild recession” and the prospect of higher interest rates. Speaking at the bank’s investor day on Monday, JPMorgan Operating Chief Daniel Pinto...

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Creator Economy startups entertainment
Pocket.watch’s Streaming Expansion
By Isabelle Sarraf · May 22, 2023 2:09 PM PDT
Loann Kaji, Ryan Kaji and Shion Kaji. Photo by Getty.
Pocket.watch, a TI 50 startup and entertainment company that helps young YouTube stars such as 11-year-old Ryan Kaji develop original shows, games and toys, is bringing its ad-free streaming service to Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Stream platforms this summer. The move will bring kid creator content to Comcast’s 16 million customers.Ryan and Friends Plus, which costs $3.99 a month, is among...
Latest Briefs
 
Activist Investor Calls on Yelp to Sell Itself
By Maria Heeter · May 22, 2023
Zoom Continues to Feel Pinch of Tightening Tech Budgets
By Kevin McLaughlin · May 22, 2023
JPMorgan Sees Bigger Than Expected Gain From First Republic Purchase
By Michael Roddan · May 22, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Workers at a Veho facility in Atlanta in 2021. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive startups e-commerce
SoftBank-Backed Veho Struggles as Logistics Startups Fail to Deliver
By Ann Gehan
After landing nearly $300 million from investors including SoftBank and Tiger Global Management in back-to-back funding rounds in late 2021 and early 2022, delivery startup Veho planned an ambitious expansion that would bring its home dropoff services to 50 cities across the U.S.
Sridhar Ramaswamy. Photo by Getty
Exclusive enterprise ai
Snowflake in Talks to Buy Search Startup Neeva in AI Push
By Kevin McLaughlin, Jon Victor and Amir Efrati
Database software provider Snowflake has been in advanced talks to acquire Neeva, a search startup founded by former top Google ad tech executive Sridhar Ramaswamy, according to a person with direct knowledge of the discussions.
Art by Clark Miller.
Opinion policy ai
AI Will Destroy Jobs. So What Are We Going to Do About It?
By Ben Parr
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s appearance on Capitol Hill this morning is a powerful signal of just how quickly generative artificial intelligence has changed our lives.
What'll you have? Expensify CEO and founder David Barrett has high hopes for his workspace-cafe-lounge concept in San Francisco. Art by Clark Miller
The 1:1 culture
A Lounge, an Office and a Strike Against Silicon Valley’s ‘Factory Mentality’
By Jon Steinberg
On May 9, Expensify issued a quarterly earnings report that even its likable longtime CEO couldn’t soften.
From left, Major League Pickleball owners Dude Perfect, Heidi Klum, Eva Longoria, Gary Vaynerchuk, Mark Cuban, Naomi Osaka, Kate Upton, David Dobrik, LeBron James and Tom Brady. Photo-composite by Clark Miller. Gary Vaynerchuk by Michael Nagle/Bloomberg, Kate Upton by Humberto Vidal, Lebron James by Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images.
The Big Read culture
The Hot New Trophy Asset: A Pro Pickleball Team
By Abram Brown
It was power lunch hour in midtown Manhattan and Central Park’s new pickleball courts had filled up with the type of sporty executives who once preferred to talk business over 18 holes of golf.
Photo by Shutterstock.
Exclusive Finance
PayPal, Under Shareholder Pressure, Looks to Sell Xoom
By Cory Weinberg and Maria Heeter
PayPal has been seeking buyers for Xoom, a service that allows people to transfer money internationally, according to a person familiar with the matter.