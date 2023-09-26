Latest Articles

amazon

FTC Alleges Secret Projects, Manipulative Pricing at Amazon By Theo Wayt · Sept. 26, 2023 1:07 PM PDT

The Federal Trade Commission’s lawsuit filed against Amazon in federal court in Seattle on Tuesday does not explicitly call for the break up of Amazon, but a close reading suggests that is definitely what the agency wants. The FTC argued in the lawsuit that anticompetitive practices in one business line can reinforce Amazon’s monopoly in another, in a “flywheel of...