JPMorgan Chase paid $75 million to settle a case brought by the U.S. Virgin Islands over the bank’s dealings with Jeffrey Epstein. It also agreed to settle a lawsuit it launched against the company’s former executive Jes Staley, whom the company sought to hold liable for the private banking relationship. The bank will pay $55 million to close the litigation with the Virgin Islands government,...
FTC Alleges Secret Projects, Manipulative Pricing at Amazon
The Federal Trade Commission’s lawsuit filed against Amazon in federal court in Seattle on Tuesday does not explicitly call for the break up of Amazon, but a close reading suggests that is definitely what the agency wants. The FTC argued in the lawsuit that anticompetitive practices in one business line can reinforce Amazon’s monopoly in another, in a “flywheel of...
To Reduce AI Costs, Google Wants to Ditch Broadcom as Its TPU Server Chip Supplier