JPMorgan to Cut About 1,000 First Republic Workers

By
Michael Roddan
· · Source: Bloomberg

JPMorgan will cut about 1,000 jobs from First Republic Bank following its acquisition of the California-based lender that collapsed in April, according to Bloomberg . The job cuts affect roughly 15% of First Republic’s 7,000-person workforce, and JPMorgan will offer severance packages including two months’ pay and other benefits, according to the report. First Citizens Bank, which took over...

The Sudden Rise of Twitch Rival Kick
By Kaya Yurieff · May 25, 2023 2:12 PM PDT
Chart by Mike Sullivan
A new livestreaming service called Kick has been attracting streamers with a revenue-split that lets creators keep 95% of their subscription revenue, a more generous deal than the 50% split they get from streaming site Twitch.  A new report Thursday shows just how successful that perk has been. Hours watched on Kick climbed to 51.8 million in April, up from 12.8 million in January,...
Barry Silbert’s DCG Shutting Down TradeBlock Subsidiary
By Aidan Ryan · May 25, 2023
Twitter Engineering Director Dabiri Resigns
By Erin Woo · May 25, 2023
Venture Firm Paradigm Broadens Focus Amid Crypto Winter
By Kate Clark · May 25, 2023
Microsoft's Satya Nadella, left, and Peter Lee. Photo by Bloomberg, Microsoft
How Microsoft Swallowed Its Pride to Make a Massive Bet on OpenAI
By Aaron Holmes
Satya Nadella didn’t want to hear it. Last December, Peter Lee, who oversees Microsoft’s sprawling research efforts, was briefing Nadella, Microsoft’s CEO, and his deputies about a series of tests Microsoft had conducted of GPT-4, the then-unreleased new artificial intelligence large-language model built by OpenAI.
What'll you have? Expensify CEO and founder David Barrett has high hopes for his workspace-cafe-lounge concept in San Francisco. Art by Clark Miller
A Lounge, an Office and a Strike Against Silicon Valley’s ‘Factory Mentality’
By Jon Steinberg
On May 9, Expensify issued a quarterly earnings report that even its likable longtime CEO couldn’t soften.
Art by Mike Sullivan
Venture Capitalists Face Pressure to Divest From China
By Kate Clark
Silicon Valley venture capitalists are coming to terms with a new reality: Their once-prized China investments may be victims of a simmering cold war.
From left, Major League Pickleball owners Dude Perfect, Heidi Klum, Eva Longoria, Gary Vaynerchuk, Mark Cuban, Naomi Osaka, Kate Upton, David Dobrik, LeBron James and Tom Brady. Photo-composite by Clark Miller. Gary Vaynerchuk by Michael Nagle/Bloomberg, Kate Upton by Humberto Vidal, Lebron James by Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images.
The Hot New Trophy Asset: A Pro Pickleball Team
By Abram Brown
It was power lunch hour in midtown Manhattan and Central Park’s new pickleball courts had filled up with the type of sporty executives who once preferred to talk business over 18 holes of golf.
Graphic by Shane Burke. Photos via Shutterstock/Wikimedia.
How Meta’s Acquisition of Giphy Went South
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan and Maria Heeter
When a U.K. antitrust regulator initially ordered Meta Platforms to sell Giphy 18 months ago, it hoped to ensure that the startup—a library for animated images known as GIFs—would prosper as an independent company.
Chart by Mike Sullivan.
Enterprise Software’s Laggards: Firms Growing Slowly And Still Burning Cash
By Akash Pasricha
It’s the age-old refrain in American business: You have to spend money to make money. And it’s particularly true of the tech industry, where startups pour millions into untested new businesses and technologies.