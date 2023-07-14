JPMorgan Chase’s second-quarter profit soared 67% to $14.5 billion, driven by higher interest rates levied on borrowers and a boost in earnings from its acquisition of First Republic Bank. As a result, JPMorgan boosted its full-year net interest income target by 3.6% to $87 billion. JPMorgan was a beneficiary of the banking crisis earlier this year, as customers fleeing smaller institutions...
The New Ballgame culture
American Cricket, Anyone? Behind a New Pro Sports League, a Lineup of Elite Tech CEOs
Ordinarily, a new joint venture backed by executives from Microsoft, Adobe, Meta Platforms, Akamai and Accenture would grab major headlines in the U.S. tech press. But when that venture is a pro cricket league, well…it’s crickets. Still, this week’s launch of Major League Cricket marks a seminal moment for American cricket fans, including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Adobe...
Exclusive semiconductors asia
World’s Largest Chip Maker Rethinks Security, Responding to Pressures on Hiring
HSINCHU, Taiwan—For decades, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest chip manufacturer, has been notorious for its extreme culture of secrecy and security, designed to both prevent cyberattacks and to ensure that employees and outsiders don’t steal information about the company’s sophisticated manufacturing techniques.
The Electric electric vehicles
The Electric: Recycling Changes the Economics for Iron-Based Batteries
Exclusive asia venture capital
For Early ByteDance Investor and China Venture Star, the Results Are a Paper Tiger
Exclusive facebook ai
Meta Tech Chief’s Power Grows, Despite Missteps