Latest Articles

Exclusive entertainment

Netflix Signs Up 1.5 Million U.S. Subscribers for Ad Tier So Far By Sahil Patel · July 19, 2023 10:25 AM PDT

Around 1.5 million people in the U.S. have signed up to pay for Netflix’s tier of service that carries ads, the streaming service has told advertisers in the past two weeks, according to industry executives. That’s a tiny fraction of both Netflix’s total U.S. subscribers and the roughly 30 million subscribers who pay for Hulu’s ad-supported tier, demonstrating that...