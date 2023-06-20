Private equity firm KKR will buy as much as €40 Billion of PayPal’s buy now, pay later loans originated in Europe, PayPal said Tuesday. The deal will cover “substantially all” of PayPal’s existing buy now, pay later loans in Europe, as well as future eligible loans. PayPal will remain responsible for the customer-facing facets, such as underwriting and servicing, of those European BNPL products....
Latest Articles
Creator Economy Database startups entertainment
Creator Startup Funding Breaks Quarterly U.S. Losing Streak
It’s still incredibly hard to raise venture capital as the founder of a creator economy startup—unless you’re offering services for independent musicians. Creator economy startups in the U.S. raised $151.5 million in venture funding in the second quarter of this year so far, down 82% year over year, according to an update from The Information’s Creator Economy Database....
Recent Popular Stories
startups venture capital
Founders of Collapsed Job-Training Startup Misled VCs, Investor Alleges
In the span of a few months, Bitwise Industries, a job training startup that raised more than $100 million from investors including JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Kapor Capital, has gone from an unlikely success story with hundreds of employees to a firm near bankruptcy targeted by multiple lawsuits, including allegations that its founders committed fraud.
Exclusive google facebook
Meta Wants Companies to Make Money Off Its Open-Source AI, in Challenge to Google