Shares of marketing software firm Klaviyo opened at $36.75 on the company’s first day of trading Wednesday, up more than 20% from its initial public offering price, before closing the day at $32.76, a gain of around 9%. Klaviyo is the third tech firm in a week to debut on the public markets, following SoftBank- backed chip maker Arm, which debuted last week, and grocery delivery company...
Latest Articles
Meta Verified Works Out the Kinks in Public
As we detailed in a story on Tuesday, subscribers to new paid offering Meta Verified have complained about their frustrating experiences with human customer support, a key draw of the service. The Facebook and Instagram parent has fixed another early snag, which prevented creators from changing their photo or name once they paid for the $12 a month verification. More flexibility about name...
