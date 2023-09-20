Latest Articles

Meta Verified Works Out the Kinks in Public By Kaya Yurieff · Sept. 20, 2023 3:05 PM PDT

As we detailed in a story on Tuesday, subscribers to new paid offering Meta Verified have complained about their frustrating experiences with human customer support, a key draw of the service. The Facebook and Instagram parent has fixed another early snag, which prevented creators from changing their photo or name once they paid for the $12 a month verification. More flexibility about name...