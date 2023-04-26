Layoffs are underway inside Amazon’s cloud computing division, which reported a 20% year-over-year increase in sales last quarter, down from 27.5% in the previous quarter, as its customers reduced their spending. The company began notifying affected employees on Wednesday, according to a memo from Amazon Web Services CEO Adam Selipsky, which was viewed by The Information. He did not indicate how...
Many tech firms saw meager revenue growth, or even a decline, last year as the digital ad market stalled and businesses cut back spending on software. Messaging startup Discord was an exception. Discord, which makes money from subscription fees, lifted revenue 44% to $445 million last year, according to an internal presentation viewed by The Information. That was a slowdown from 2021, when...
