Layoffs Begin at Amazon Web Services

Anissa Gardizy
· · Source: The Information

Layoffs are underway inside Amazon’s cloud computing division, which reported a 20% year-over-year increase in sales last quarter, down from 27.5% in the previous quarter, as its customers reduced their spending. The company began notifying affected employees on Wednesday, according to a memo from Amazon Web Services CEO Adam Selipsky, which was viewed by The Information. He did not indicate how...

Discord’s Revenue Growth Slows to 44% in 2022
By Mark Matousek · April 26, 2023 11:53 AM PDT
Discord CEO James Citron. Photo by Getty.
Many tech firms saw meager revenue growth, or even a decline, last year as the digital ad market stalled and businesses cut back spending on software. Messaging startup Discord was an exception. Discord, which makes money from subscription fees, lifted revenue 44% to $445 million last year, according to an internal presentation viewed by The Information. That was a slowdown from 2021, when...
By Anissa Gardizy · April 26, 2023
How ChatGPT is Roiling 13 Software Companies
By Kevin McLaughlin, Aaron Holmes and Anissa Gardizy
Big software companies including Microsoft and Salesforce are racing to incorporate the technology behind ChatGPT, known as generative artificial intelligence, into their products to attract new users and boost profits.
Thomas Kurian, Google Cloud CEO. Photo by Bloomberg.
Google’s Cloud Unit Gains Key AI Chip Team to Compete With Microsoft
By Anissa Gardizy and Amir Efrati
Google has moved the engineering team responsible for making artificial intelligence chips into Google Cloud, a spokesperson confirmed, in a step that could make the cloud unit more competitive with its bigger rivals, Microsoft and Amazon Web Services, in selling AI-powered software to businesses.
Art by Mike Sullivan.
Tiger Global Management’s $12.7 Billion Venture Fund Records 20% Loss
By Erin Woo
Tiger Global Management’s $12.7 billion venture fund, launched near the peak of the tech stock boom in October 2021, gave the New York hedge fund firepower to back hundreds of startups in under two years.
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai. Photo via Getty
In Google Founder’s Shadow, CEO Pichai Discovered the Limits of His Power
By Jon Victor and Amir Efrati
Since Sundar Pichai became CEO of Google’s parent company, Alphabet, in 2019, he has been honest with colleagues about the difficulties of overseeing a sprawling conglomerate that’s under constant strain from internal power struggles, regulators and rebellious employees.
SeatGeek CEO Jack Groetzinger speaks to Senators during a hearing that revolved around rival Ticketmaster's competitive practices earlier this year. Photo by Bloomberg.
SeatGeek Files Confidentially for IPO
By Cory Weinberg
Event ticketing company SeatGeek filed confidentially with regulators this month for an initial public offering, people familiar with the matter said, adding itself to a long list of firms aiming for IPOs once market conditions improve.
TikTok chief operating officer V Pappas testifies before Congress in September 2022. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg
The Fighter: V Pappas and the Battle for TikTok’s Future
By Margaux MacColl
V Pappas awoke to the sound of dragons. It had been one week since Pappas’ boss, Shou Zi Chew, was questioned for five grueling hours by members of Congress, and the chief operating officer of TikTok was enjoying their first vacation in months.