Lending Startups Seek Buyers as Rate Hikes Hobble Growth By Natasha Mascarenhas and Kate Clark · Aug. 14, 2023 6:43 PM PDT

Venture-backed consumer lending startups are starting to fold their cards. Happy Money, an online lending startup formerly known as Payoff, is in talks to sell itself, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter. The Torrance, Calif.-based company, valued at $1.1 billion in a private financing announced in February last year, has held sale discussions with at least one financial...