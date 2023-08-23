Salesforce Leads Financing of AI Startup at More Than $4 Billion ValuationRead more

Live Shopping Startup CommentSold Acquires Popshop Live’s Assets

Kaya Yurieff
Source: The Information

CommentSold, a tech company offering live selling tools, acquired the assets of live shopping startup Popshop Live. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. In June, The Information reported that Popshop Live, which raised about $25 million from investors including Benchmark, had been looking for a buyer since at least last fall. Investors Matt Cohler from Benchmark and Ann Miura-Ko from...

SpaceX Working with Cloudflare to Speed Up Starlink Service
By Becky Peterson · Aug. 23, 2023 12:38 PM PDT
A SpaceX rocket lifts off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station carrying 60 Starlink satellites in 2019. Photo by Getty
Space Exploration Technologies, Elon Musk’s rocket company, is working with Cloudflare to boost the performance of SpaceX’s satellite internet service Starlink, according to a person with direct knowledge of the project. The two companies are working on a way to increase Starlink’s terrestrial network of mini data centers around the globe—known as points of presence....
HIG Capital to Buy Ascent Logistics From Elliott Management
By Maria Heeter · Aug. 22, 2023
Tiger Global to Sell Stake in AI Startup Cohere
By Maria Heeter · Aug. 22, 2023
Databricks CEO Ali Ghodsi. Photo by Bloomberg/Getty.
Exclusive enterprise venture capital
Databricks, After $380 Million Loss, in Talks to Raise More Cash
By Cory Weinberg and Amir Efrati
Enterprise software firm Databricks is in early discussions with investors for a new cash infusion, likely totaling hundreds of millions of dollars, as it looks to capitalize on the fervor over artificial intelligence, two people familiar with the matter said.
Photo via Ramp.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Fintech Ramp is Raising Capital at $5.5 Billion Valuation, Down 30%
By Kate Clark
Fintech startup Ramp is raising several hundred million from investors at a $5.5 billion valuation, measured before the investment, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Org Charts cloud
The People With Power at Oracle as It Focuses on the Cloud
By Anissa Gardizy
At most companies, employees report up to the CEO. At Oracle, many of the most important executives report to Larry Ellison, the company’s co-founder, chair and chief technology officer.
Photos via Shutterstock and CoreWeave.
Exclusive cloud
Nvidia-Backed CoreWeave Feels the Pain of Rapid Growth
By Anissa Gardizy
CoreWeave, a fast-growing cloud computing provider that rents access to Nvidia’s hard-to-get artificial intelligence chips, has raised more than $2.7 billion in debt and equity this year to obtain more chips and space in data centers.
Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Photo via Getty/Shane Burke
Exclusive facebook ai
Meta’s Next AI Attack on OpenAI: Free Code-Generating Software
By Kevin McLaughlin, Amir Efrati and Stephanie Palazzolo
Meta Platforms is preparing to launch software to help developers automatically generate programming code, a challenge to proprietary software from OpenAI, Google and others, according to two people with direct knowledge of the product.
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff. Photo by Getty
Exclusive ai
Salesforce Leads Financing of AI Startup at More Than $4 Billion Valuation
By Jon Victor and Amir Efrati
Salesforce is leading a financing round in Hugging Face, one of the most highly valued startups helping businesses use artificial intelligence, at a valuation north of $4 billion, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.