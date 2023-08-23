CommentSold, a tech company offering live selling tools, acquired the assets of live shopping startup Popshop Live. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. In June, The Information reported that Popshop Live, which raised about $25 million from investors including Benchmark, had been looking for a buyer since at least last fall. Investors Matt Cohler from Benchmark and Ann Miura-Ko from...
