OpenAI Wraps Up Tender as AI Talent War Heats Up By Jon Victor and Erin Woo · April 17, 2023 7:31 AM PDT

OpenAI has told employees it has finalized a tender offer that allowed some staff to cash out their holdings, one person with direct knowledge of the situation said. The move caps a process that began last fall alongside talks to raise billions of dollars from Microsoft. Over the past few months, the San Francisco startup behind artificial intelligence–powered chatbot ChatGPT has...