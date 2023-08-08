Lyft said it generated $1.02 billion in revenue in the second quarter, up 3% compared with the same period last year. That was a dramatic deceleration from last quarter, when the company grew its up line by more than 14%. Still, the company narrowed its net loss by nearly 70% year over year to $114 million in the quarter, and said it expects revenue to grow 8% at the mid-point in the current...