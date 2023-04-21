Lyft is planning a layoff that could include 30% or more of its workforce, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. The cut would be one of the first major moves from the ride-hailing firm’s new CEO, David Risher, who replaced co-founder Logan Green in the role this month. The upcoming layoffs would follow an earlier round last year, which affected 13% of Lyft’s employees. The company had...
Wall Street Wants to Dance With TikTok—but Not When Anyone's Watching
JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a busy week on social media. The bank’s Instagram account shared a picture snapped by one of its employees, Jock G., from atop a 13,000-foot peak in Colorado. Another post showed footage of a corporate run for workers in India. Meanwhile, over at its Facebook page, the bank celebrated the crowning of Miss New Jersey USA, who happens to be a global investment...
