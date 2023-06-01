Meta Platforms’ Quest 3 mixed reality headset will launch this fall and retail at $500, the company announced Thursday. In a blog post published a week before Apple is expected to launch its highly anticipated MR headset, Meta said the new device will feature Meta’s “highest resolution display yet” and include technology that will “let you interact with virtual content and the physical world...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
PRO
Introducing The Information’s Generative AI Database
OpenAI’s ChatGPT launched six months ago, igniting a boom in generative artificial intelligence. Since then, all manner of startups have emerged, building technology to compete with ChatGPT and developing services that use generative AI. Despite an otherwise cool funding environment, investors are jockeying to join the action. The most recent sign: The Information reported Wednesday that...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive startups crypto
MoonPay CEO, Other Executives Cashed Out Before Crypto Business Dropped
In November 2021, just as crypto prices were hitting all-time highs, MoonPay—a crypto payments startup that celebrities including Jimmy Fallon and Paris Hilton had praised for its non-fungible token “concierge” service— announced it had completed its first ever outside fundraising: an eye-popping $555 million round at a $3.4 billion valuation from investors including Tiger Global Management and Coatue Management.