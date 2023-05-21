Latest Articles

The Great Pickleball Gold Rush By Jon Steinberg · May 20, 2023 6:00 AM PDT

Hi, welcome to your Weekend.Not everyone can be Josh Harris, the private equity mogul who just dropped $6 billion to purchase the NFL’s Washington Commanders. Most people who want a piece of a pro sports franchise have to start a little lower. Enter pickleball. A sport you probably hadn’t heard of before it became a thing around five years ago is now the premier arena for celebrities...