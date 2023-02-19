Stripe Burned Through More Than $500 Million in Cash Last YearRead Now

Meta Launches Subscription Service Called Meta Verified

Martin Peers
Meta Platforms will this week launch a subscription service which will give people the ability to get “direct access to customer support” as well as the ability to verify their accounts with a government ID, for between $11.99 and $14.99 a month, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced in a Facebook post. The feature will roll out first in Australia and New Zealand and more countries “soon,” he said. ...

Market Research electric vehicles
If Teslas Had a Kickstand: Premium Electric Motorcycles Are Finally Ready to Ride
By Tim Stevens · Feb. 18, 2023 7:00 AM PST
Art by Clark Miller.
I’ve loved motorcycles all my life—ridden them on both road and track for almost 20 years. And I’ve been obsessed with electric bikes since I got my first ride on a pre-production Zero S way back in 2009. Since then, I’ve ridden dozens of electric motorcycles and, while I haven’t loved all of them, I’ve always been charmed by the pure joy of carving across a...
Stripe CEO and co-founder Patrick Collison. Photo by Getty.
DEALS markets startups
Inside Stripe’s $55 Billion Pitch to Investors
By Kate Clark and Cory Weinberg
Stripe is trying to raise a huge sum of money from investors, so it has tried to craft a compelling pitch: The payments giant is growing faster this year than some of the biggest names in tech.
Photo by AP.
Exclusive microsoft
Microsoft’s LinkedIn Lays Off Staff Amid Hiring Slowdown
By Aaron Holmes
Microsoft-owned LinkedIn laid off staff in its recruiting department on Monday, the company confirmed to The Information, the latest sign of how Microsoft’s layoffs are rippling through the tech giant.
Stripe founders Patrick Collison, left, and John Collison. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive startups
Stripe Burned Through More Than $500 Million in Cash Last Year
By Cory Weinberg
Stripe burned through more than $500 million of cash last year as its revenue growth rate fell sharply, people familiar with the matter said.
google ai
Eight Research Papers That Set Off the AI Boom
By Jon Victor
For years before artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT became a household name, a breakthrough that enabled it existed as little more than a 2017 research paper that only a small group of software engineers could understand.
Photo by Getty Images
Exclusive google cloud
Playing Catch-Up With AWS, Google Makes Progress With Data Center Chips
By Wayne Ma and Kevin McLaughlin
Google has reached a key milestone in designing server processors aimed at reducing the cost of operating its data centers and keeping up with cloud business rival Amazon, according to one person with direct knowledge of the project and one person who was briefed about it.
ServiceTitan's co-founders Ara Mahdessian (left) and Vahe Kuzoyan. Photo by ServiceTitan.
Exclusive startups
ServiceTitan Burned $170 Million in Cash in 2022
By Maria Heeter
ServiceTitan, a startup that sells software to help plumbers and electricians run their businesses, burned through more than $170 million in cash last year, according to an email sent to employees.