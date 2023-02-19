Latest Articles

Market Research electric vehicles

If Teslas Had a Kickstand: Premium Electric Motorcycles Are Finally Ready to Ride By Tim Stevens · Feb. 18, 2023 7:00 AM PST

I’ve loved motorcycles all my life—ridden them on both road and track for almost 20 years. And I’ve been obsessed with electric bikes since I got my first ride on a pre-production Zero S way back in 2009. Since then, I’ve ridden dozens of electric motorcycles and, while I haven’t loved all of them, I’ve always been charmed by the pure joy of carving across a...