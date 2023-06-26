Meta Platforms has launched a virtual reality subscription service in an effort to bolster its VR business after it slashed the cost of its Quest 2 headsets and announced its next headset, Quest 3, is coming later this year. In a blog post Monday, the company said the service, Meta Quest+, would cost $7.99 per month or $59.99 annually. Subscribers will get two new games per month. It’s...
OpenAI Plans ChatGPT 'Personal Assistant for Work,' Setting Up Microsoft Rivalry
In the span of half a year, ChatGPT has become one of the world’s best-known internet brands. Now its creator, OpenAI, has bigger plans for the chatbot: CEO Sam Altman privately told some developers OpenAI wants to turn it into a “supersmart personal assistant for work.” With built-in knowledge about an individual and their workplace, such an assistant could carry out tasks...
