Meta Platforms is planning a series of layoffs, the first wave of which could begin next week, according to the Wall Street Journal. The report offers further details about the cuts, which employees have been anticipating for some time, and suggests the numbers could reach roughly the same amount as the 13% reduction the company made last year. The layoffs will affect employees across the...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Q&A markets
Bank Execs on SVB Fallout: ‘2,000 Times Better If a Buyer Comes In’ This Weekend
Thousands of businesses and investors are panicking after federal regulators on Friday froze their assets at Silicon Valley Bank in what was the second-biggest bank failure in U.S. history. From publicly-traded firms like Roku to privately-held startups like Shield AI, many SVB customers are girding for problems or scrambling to ensure they can make payroll. One thing is certain: their pain...
Latest Briefs
Silicon Valley Bank Experienced $42 Billion in Attempted Withdrawals
Meta Layoffs Expected to Begin Next Week
Roku, Roblox and Others Disclose Exposure to Silicon Valley Bank
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Breaking startups venture capital
Startups and VCs Scramble to Pay Employees After SVB’s Collapse