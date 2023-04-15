Latest Articles

Why Parker Conrad Won’t Read This By Jon Steinberg · April 15, 2023 7:00 AM PDT

Hi, welcome to your Weekend.While I hope everyone carves out some time this weekend to read Abe’s fascinating cover story about the tech hero-turned-villain-turned-hero-again Parker Conrad, there’s one person I know will not be reading it: Conrad himself.As the Rippling CEO admitted to Abe during a lengthy interview in Vermont earlier this month, he hasn’t read any press about himself since...