Meta Platforms “significantly expanded” its shareholder engagement efforts in the past year, the Facebook owner said in a securities filing late Friday, as the company’s stock price dropped sharply amid stalled growth. The company’s 2023 proxy statement, prepared for its upcoming annual shareholder meeting, said the main issues discussed with investors as part of that engagement were company...
Why Parker Conrad Won’t Read This
Hi, welcome to your Weekend.While I hope everyone carves out some time this weekend to read Abe’s fascinating cover story about the tech hero-turned-villain-turned-hero-again Parker Conrad, there’s one person I know will not be reading it: Conrad himself.As the Rippling CEO admitted to Abe during a lengthy interview in Vermont earlier this month, he hasn’t read any press about himself since...
