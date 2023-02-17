Meta Platforms gave thousands of employees “subpar” ratings in recent performance reviews, The Wall Street Journal reported, noting that the company’s leadership are considering another wave of layoffs amid a weak digital ad market. Meta’s leadership expects more people will leave in the coming weeks and it will consider layoffs if not enough leave, the Journal report said. In November, Meta...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
The AI Age
My Week of Being Gaslit and Lied to by the New Bing
Like any tech reporter who spends too much time online, I’ve treated Microsoft’s Bing search engine with little more than disdain since its 2009 release. Initially mocked for its stale, staid, retro graphics (its early design included a logo in front of hot air balloons), Bing also gave lackluster search results that paled in comparison to Google’s. But Bing isn’t the...
Latest Briefs
Former FTX Head of Engineering Likely to Plead Guilty Over Role in Alleged Fraud
Amazon Says Employees Must Return to Office Three Days Per Week
SEC Sues Terraform Labs, Do Kwon Over Terra Stablecoin
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive google cloud
Playing Catch-Up With AWS, Google Makes Progress With Data Center Chips
Exclusive microsoft enterprise
Microsoft Lays Off 150 Cloud Sales Specialists