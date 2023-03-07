Ends Tomorrow: Save 50% on a subscription to The Information Pro. Get access to org charts, databases, and more.Act Now

Briefing
facebook

Meta Platforms Plans Fresh Round of Layoffs

By
Sylvia Varnham O'Regan
Source: Bloomberg

Meta Platforms is planning another round of layoffs that could be finalized as soon as this week, according to Bloomberg News. The move, which many employees have been anticipating, comes after the company laid off 13% of its workforce in November and CEO Mark Zuckerberg dubbed 2023 “the year of efficiency.” Senior leaders at the company have been tasked with determining who will be laid off,...

Latest Articles
 
Creator Economy facebook policy
TikTok Asks Creators to Help Win Over Lawmakers
By Kaya Yurieff · March 7, 2023 3:04 PM PST
Photo: Shutterstock/Shane Burke
TikTok sent a message to some creators this week inviting them to join top company executives in Washington D.C. in late March as the ByteDance-owned company continues to fight calls for a ban of the app in the U.S.The trip would include “standing side by side with creators and the TikTok team at the U.S. Capital” to show TikTok’s positive impact, according to a message reviewed by The...
