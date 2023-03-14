Latest Articles

SVB’s Chinese Customers Face Logjams In Moving Money By Juro Osawa and Shai Oster · March 14, 2023 7:48 AM PDT

As customers of the failed Silicon Valley Bank rush to open new accounts at other banks, SVB’s China-based customers are in a bind. They face far more obstacles than their American counterparts when it comes to setting up new U.S. bank accounts, making an immediate switch from SVB much harder. That’s in part because Chinese tech startups backed by foreign investors are typically...