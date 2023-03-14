Meta Platforms expects to cut another 10,000 jobs, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post, in the second wave of layoffs in five months. Zuckerberg outlined a months-long restructuring of the Facebook parent, saying that “over the next couple of months, org leaders will announce restructuring plans focused on flattening our orgs, cancelling lower priority projects and reducing our hiring...
SVB’s Chinese Customers Face Logjams In Moving Money
As customers of the failed Silicon Valley Bank rush to open new accounts at other banks, SVB’s China-based customers are in a bind. They face far more obstacles than their American counterparts when it comes to setting up new U.S. bank accounts, making an immediate switch from SVB much harder. That’s in part because Chinese tech startups backed by foreign investors are typically...
Meta Platforms to Cut 10,000 Jobs, Zuckerberg Says
Qualtrics Accepts Silver Lake’s $12.5 Billion Buyout Bid
Most of BuzzFeed’s Cash Was at SVB
Startups and VCs Scramble to Pay Employees After SVB’s Collapse