Briefing
facebook

Meta Platforms to Cut 10,000 Jobs, Zuckerberg Says

By
Martin Peers
· · Source: The Information

Meta Platforms expects to cut another 10,000 jobs, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post, in the second wave of layoffs in five months. Zuckerberg outlined a months-long restructuring of the Facebook parent, saying that “over the next couple of months, org leaders will announce restructuring plans focused on flattening our orgs, cancelling lower priority projects and reducing our hiring...

markets asia
SVB’s Chinese Customers Face Logjams In Moving Money
By Juro Osawa and Shai Oster · March 14, 2023 7:48 AM PDT
Customers wait in line outside a Silicon Valley Bank branch in Wellesley, Mass., on Monday. Photo by Bloomberg.
As customers of the failed Silicon Valley Bank rush to open new accounts at other banks, SVB’s China-based customers are in a bind. They face far more obstacles than their American counterparts when it comes to setting up new U.S. bank accounts, making an immediate switch from SVB much harder. That’s in part because Chinese tech startups backed by foreign investors are typically...
By Martin Peers · March 14, 2023
Qualtrics Accepts Silver Lake’s $12.5 Billion Buyout Bid
By Kevin McLaughlin · March 13, 2023
Most of BuzzFeed’s Cash Was at SVB
By Sahil Patel · March 13, 2023
Exclusive
Silicon Valley Bank CEO Tells VC Clients to ‘Stay Calm’
By Erin Woo, Amir Efrati, Lauren Tara LaCapra, Michael Roddan, Kate Clark and Kaya Yurieff
Silicon Valley Bank CEO Greg Becker on Thursday told top venture capitalists in Silicon Valley to “stay calm” amid concerns around a capital crunch that wiped nearly $10 billion off the bank’s market valuation.
An SVB Financial Group chart displayed on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, US, on Friday, March 10, 2023. Photo by Bloomberg.
Breaking startups venture capital
Startups and VCs Scramble to Pay Employees After SVB’s Collapse
By Kate Clark, Cory Weinberg, Aaron Holmes and Maria Heeter
The sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank sowed panic at hundreds of startups and venture capital firms that banked there and now must seek new ways to pay employees and access funds from their investors and customers.
Photo by Bloomberg
Exclusive
Silicon Valley Bank Told Some Customers Money Transfers Are ‘Backed Up’
By Kate Clark and Michael Roddan
Silicon Valley Bank on Thursday told at least four clients that wire transfers could be delayed, and the bank’s support phone lines were recently inaccessible.
The Silicon Valley Bank office in New York. Photo via Bloomberg.
startups venture capital
U.S. to Backstop All SVB Deposits; Regional Banks Look Likely to Prevail in Sale
By Lauren Tara LaCapra
The U.S. Treasury, Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said Sunday they would fully backstop the deposits of Silicon Valley Bank.
Silicon Valley Bank headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif., on Friday March 10. Photo by Bloomberg
Q&A markets
Bank Execs on SVB Fallout: ‘2,000 Times Better If a Buyer Comes In’ This Weekend
By Amir Efrati
Thousands of businesses and investors are panicking after federal regulators on Friday froze their assets at Silicon Valley Bank in what was the second-biggest bank failure in U.S.
Silicon Valley Bank headquarters. Photo by Bloomberg.
startups
Silicon Valley Bank Fails After No Buyer Emerges. What Happens Next?
By Lauren Tara LaCapra, Michael Roddan and Maria Heeter
Silicon Valley Bank failed on Friday after it couldn't find a buyer, with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.