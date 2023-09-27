Latest Articles

policy

Musk’s X Cuts Half of Election Integrity Team After Promising to Expand It By Erin Woo · Sept. 27, 2023 11:11 AM PDT

Elon Musk’s X, formerly known as Twitter, is cutting around half of the global team devoted to limiting disinformation and election fraud on the platform, including the head of the group, according to three people familiar with the situation. The cuts come less than a month after the company said it would expand the team and as X faces renewed criticism from the European Commission over...