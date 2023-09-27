Meta Platforms announced a new suite of generative artificial intelligence products and new details about its Quest 3 mixed reality set and Ray-Ban smart glasses at its developer conference, Meta Connect, on Wednesday. The new products include Meta AI, an assistant available on Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram. The chatbot will have access to real-time information through a partnership with...
policy
Musk’s X Cuts Half of Election Integrity Team After Promising to Expand It
Elon Musk’s X, formerly known as Twitter, is cutting around half of the global team devoted to limiting disinformation and election fraud on the platform, including the head of the group, according to three people familiar with the situation. The cuts come less than a month after the company said it would expand the team and as X faces renewed criticism from the European Commission over...
