Musk Tells Tesla Staff He Must Approve All Hiring—Again

Meta Spins Off Kustomer

By
Sylvia Varnham O'Regan
· · Source: The Wall Street Journal

Meta Platforms has spun off Kustomer, a business software company it acquired last year for $1 billion but recently opted to sell as part of its effort to cut costs and focus its business priorities. In the spin-off, Meta gave stakes in Kustomer to Redpoint Ventures, Battery Ventures and Boldstart Ventures, three venture capital firms that were among Kustomer’s early backers at a valuation of...

Creator Economy culture media/telecom
The Substacker Whose Dracula Serial Spawned a Newsletter Craze
By Isabelle Sarraf · May 16, 2023 2:47 PM PDT
Matt Kirkland, creator of the Dracula Daily newsletter. Photo via Matt Kirkland. Art by Shane Burke.
Everyone has a hefty classic sitting on their bookshelf collecting dust that they swear they’ll eventually get to but never do. Matt Kirkland has made a side project of helping some of those intimidated readers: Over 262,000 have signed up to read Bram Stoker’s “Dracula" serialized in his free Substack newsletter, Dracula Daily.Kirkland, 42, works as a full-time web designer in Lawrence, Kan....
Art via Unsplash
google ai
Open-Source AI Is Gaining on Google and ChatGPT
By Jon Victor
In February, Meta Platforms set off an explosion of artificial intelligence development when it gave academics access to sophisticated machine-learning models that can understand conversational language.
Left: Passes founder Lucy Guo starts her morning with a 20 mph sprint on a Barry’s Bootcamp treadmill. Right: Guo inside her $6.7 million Miami apartment. Photograph by Celia D. Luna for The Information
Show Us Everything
Think She’s Fast? You Should Borrow Her Ferrari: Welcome to Lucy Guo’s Miami
By Margaux MacColl
This is “ Show Us Everything ,” a new feature from The Information Weekend, in which company founders share intimate glimpses of their everyday lives.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai in Mountain View, Calif., May 10.
google ai
Four Takeaways From Google’s Big AI Event
By Jon Victor
Google’s once-a-year product showcase on Wednesday confirmed what employees and rivals have been saying for months : the company is playing catch-up to rivals in conversational artificial intelligence and other fronts.
Tesla's Tom Zhu. Screenshot via YouTube. Photo of Tesla's Cybertruck by Bloomberg. Art by Mike Sullivan.
Exclusive asia autonomous vehicles
The Hardcore Tesla Executive Who Gets Stuff Done for Elon Musk
By Becky Peterson
For Tesla employees, the sight of Tom Zhu’s face early this year around the electric car maker’s factory in Austin, Texas, was a relief.
Rewind AI co-founder Dan Siroker. Photo via Getty.
Dealmaker startups venture capital
AI Startup Rewind Gets 170 Offers—and $350 Million Valuation in Unusual Fundraising
By Kate Clark
Hungry venture capitalists inundated Rewind AI co-founder and CEO Dan Siroker the moment they caught wind of his artificial intelligence startup’s Series A plans, he wrote on Twitter last month.
Marissa Mayer in the office of her startup, Sunshine. Photograph by Carolyn Fong for The Information
The Big Read startups
Can Marissa Mayer Eclipse Herself?
By Arielle Pardes
Earlier this year, Marissa Mayer—signature blond bob, talking a mile a minute—taught a class on how to start your own company.