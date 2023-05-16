Meta Platforms has spun off Kustomer, a business software company it acquired last year for $1 billion but recently opted to sell as part of its effort to cut costs and focus its business priorities. In the spin-off, Meta gave stakes in Kustomer to Redpoint Ventures, Battery Ventures and Boldstart Ventures, three venture capital firms that were among Kustomer’s early backers at a valuation of...
Everyone has a hefty classic sitting on their bookshelf collecting dust that they swear they’ll eventually get to but never do. Matt Kirkland has made a side project of helping some of those intimidated readers: Over 262,000 have signed up to read Bram Stoker’s “Dracula" serialized in his free Substack newsletter, Dracula Daily.Kirkland, 42, works as a full-time web designer in Lawrence, Kan....
