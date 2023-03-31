Meta Platforms is instructing managers to stop hiring job candidates who don’t live near one of the company’s offices, according to a current employee. Insider earlier reported on the policy, although a spokesperson told Insider the policy is temporary. In an email to employees Meta posted on its website earlier this month, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company is “committed to distributed...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Market Research culture
The Full-Body Scanners Will See You Now
In late September 2022, Ryan Crownholm, a 46-year-old entrepreneur from Los Angeles, donned a pair of plush surgical scrubs and hopped onto a stainless-steel MRI table at Prenuvo, a fast-growing chain of body-scanning clinics. Crownholm, the founder of landscaping service DirtMatch, was undergoing an elective MRI, which cost him $2,500 and would generate a full 20-page set of diagnostics about...
Latest Briefs
Twitter Releases Ranking Source Code Ahead of Verified-Check Removals
Meta Tells Managers to Temporarily Stop Hiring Remote Workers
Fidelity Marks Down Twitter Stake Another 7.9%
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive google ai
Alphabet’s Google and DeepMind Pause Grudges, Join Forces to Chase OpenAI
Opinion entertainment media/telecom
The Streaming Business Model Is Hitting Its Half-Life