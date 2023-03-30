Latest Articles

The Layoff Contagion Is Hurting Us All By Jeffrey Pfeffer · March 30, 2023 9:00 AM PDT

Alphabet. Salesforce. Microsoft. IBM. Zoom. Meta Platforms. Amazon. The list goes on. More than 300,000 people laid off just in technology, just in the past year, and the number keeps growing—Disney, Goldman Sachs, Philips, Boeing, Meta (again), Amazon (again), even McKinsey. Seems like everyone is joining the layoff bandwagon. Many, indeed virtually all, of the companies that have...