Introducing The Information’s New Financial Power BrokersRead Now

Briefing
facebook

Meta to Allow European Users to Opt Out of Personalized Ads

By
Sylvia Varnham O'Regan
· · Source: The Wall Street Journal

Meta Platforms will allow European users to opt out of personalized advertising on Facebook and Instagram after the European regulators in January fined Meta 390 million Euros for unlawfully forcing users to consent to personalized ads in its apps. Meta appealed the ruling but must comply in the interim, the Wall Street Journal reports. Under the change, users who want to opt out of targeted...

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Opinion economy
The Layoff Contagion Is Hurting Us All
By Jeffrey Pfeffer · March 30, 2023 9:00 AM PDT
Art by Clark Miller.
Alphabet. Salesforce. Microsoft. IBM. Zoom. Meta Platforms. Amazon. The list goes on. More than 300,000 people laid off just in technology, just in the past year, and the number keeps growing—Disney, Goldman Sachs, Philips, Boeing, Meta (again), Amazon (again), even McKinsey. Seems like everyone is joining the layoff bandwagon. Many, indeed virtually all, of the companies that have...
Latest Briefs
 
Roku Lays Off 6% of Workforce
By Sahil Patel · March 30, 2023
Meta to Allow European Users to Opt Out of Personalized Ads
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan · March 30, 2023
Alphabet’s DeepMind and Google Brain Set Aside Rivalry, Target OpenAI
By Amir Efrati · March 29, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
From left, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis and Google Brain chief Jeff Dean. Photos by Getty, Bloomberg
Exclusive google ai
Alphabet’s Google and DeepMind Pause Grudges, Join Forces to Chase OpenAI
By Jon Victor and Amir Efrati
OpenAI’s success in overtaking Google with an artificial intelligence–powered chatbot has achieved what seemed impossible in the past: It has forced the two AI research teams within Google’s parent, Alphabet, to overcome years of intense rivalry to work together.
Art by Clark Miller.
Opinion startups
Don’t Build the Wrong Kind of AI Business
By Ben Parr
At a catch-up coffee a few weeks ago, a founder friend asked me, “What AI thing should we build?” It was the third time that week a founder had asked me the same question.
Bill Gurley in 2019. Photo by Bloomberg
Exclusive
Good Eggs Cuts Its Valuation 94% in Lifeline Financing as More Startups Get Desperate
By Amir Efrati
As more startups struggle to raise money from venture capitalists and approach bankruptcy, they are going to extreme lengths to stay afloat.
Block chairman and co founder Jack Dorsey. Photo by Getty
markets
Fintech’s Big Wakeup Call
By Ann Gehan
Fintechs were supposed to transform banking by making it dead simple for users to open savings accounts or pay their bills.
Art by Clark Miller.
Market Research e-commerce culture
The Skin-Tech Devices Helping Execs Beautify in a Hurry
By Aja Mangum
I’m always 29 at heart,” said Liyia Wu, CEO of ShopShops, a livestream shopping app for fashion, beauty and lifestyle products.
Art by Clark Miller
Surreal Estate real estate
Silicon Valley’s Realtors, Like Its Bankers, Are Having a Tough Month
By Zara Stone
In early March, Ken DeLeon, founder of DeLeon Realty, a Silicon Valley–based brokerage that sold more than $1 billion in homes in 2021, called one of his venture capitalist clients to discuss the purchase of a $20 million–plus megamansion.