Meta Platforms plans to launch a web version of Threads this week, The Wall Street Journal reported , adding a feature that will make the Twitter rival useable for more people. Introduction of the Web version of Threads comes as usage of the new service has fallen off dramatically since it was launched in early July, as an offshoot of Instagram. Meta reported rapid growth in the number of...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Exclusive markets e-commerce
Instacart’s Revenue Rose More than 30% in First Half
When Instacart executives begin their initial public offering pitch to investors as early as next week, they face a challenge. Order volume in Instacart’s core grocery-delivery business is barely growing, new data reveals, although the company is showing revenue expansion by keeping more of the dollars spent on each order and from a fast-growing ad business. How investors react to that...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive enterprise venture capital
Databricks, After $380 Million Loss, in Talks to Raise More Cash
Exclusive cloud
Nvidia-Backed CoreWeave Feels the Pain of Rapid Growth