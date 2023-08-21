Scoop: Instacart’s Revenue Rose More than 30% in First HalfRead more

Meta to Launch Web Version of Threads

Martin Peers
· · Source: The Wall Street Journal

Meta Platforms plans to launch a web version of Threads this week, The Wall Street Journal reported , adding a feature that will make the Twitter rival useable for more people. Introduction of the Web version of Threads comes as usage of the new service has fallen off dramatically since it was launched in early July, as an offshoot of Instagram. Meta reported rapid growth in the number of...

Exclusive markets e-commerce
Instacart’s Revenue Rose More than 30% in First Half
By Cory Weinberg · Aug. 19, 2023 10:54 AM PDT
When Instacart executives begin their initial public offering pitch to investors as early as next week, they face a challenge. Order volume in Instacart’s core grocery-delivery business is barely growing, new data reveals, although the company is showing revenue expansion by keeping more of the dollars spent on each order and from a fast-growing ad business. How investors react to that...
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai in May. Photo via Getty
Exclusive google ai
How Google is Planning to Beat OpenAI
By Jon Victor
In April, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai took an unusual step: merging two large artificial intelligence teams—with distinct cultures and code—to catch up to and surpass OpenAI and other rivals.
Photo via Ramp.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Fintech Ramp is Raising Capital at $5.5 Billion Valuation, Down 30%
By Kate Clark
Fintech startup Ramp is raising several hundred million from investors at a $5.5 billion valuation, measured before the investment, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Databricks CEO Ali Ghodsi. Photo by Bloomberg/Getty.
Exclusive enterprise venture capital
Databricks, After $380 Million Loss, in Talks to Raise More Cash
By Cory Weinberg and Amir Efrati
Enterprise software firm Databricks is in early discussions with investors for a new cash infusion, likely totaling hundreds of millions of dollars, as it looks to capitalize on the fervor over artificial intelligence, two people familiar with the matter said.
Artwork by Clark Miller. Gracias photo by Marco Bello/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Exclusive startups space
How Antonio Gracias Became the Most Hardcore of Elon Musk’s Loyalists
By Becky Peterson
Early this year, as the interest costs from the $13 billion in loans Elon Musk took out to buy Twitter began weighing on his pocketbook, the billionaire turned for help to a longtime trusted partner.
Cadre founder and CEO Ryan Williams. Photo by Getty
Exclusive startups real estate
Yieldstreet Nears a Deal to Buy Real Estate Tech Startup Cadre
By Lauren Tara LaCapra, Kate Clark and Maria Heeter
Asset manager Yieldstreet is near a deal to buy Cadre, a once-promising real estate investment firm whose value has fallen sharply in recent years, said people familiar with the situation.
Photos via Shutterstock and CoreWeave.
Exclusive cloud
Nvidia-Backed CoreWeave Feels the Pain of Rapid Growth
By Anissa Gardizy
CoreWeave, a fast-growing cloud computing provider that rents access to Nvidia’s hard-to-get artificial intelligence chips, has raised more than $2.7 billion in debt and equity this year to obtain more chips and space in data centers.