Microsoft Outperforms Google in Q1 By Martin Peers · April 25, 2023 5:00 PM PDT

Score one for Microsoft. At 48 years of age, the software giant may be old by tech standards, but it’s performing better than younger rival Alphabet, as their March quarter numbers showed today. Both companies posted better results than they had for the December quarter, although that’s a low bar, given that neither showed much growth at all then. For the most recent quarter, Microsoft reported...