Meta Platforms’ head of global affairs, Nick Clegg, is the latest social media executive to take aim at TikTok. Clegg told Bloomberg TV that there was a “lack of a level playing field” because TikTok is able to operate in the United States, but Meta-owned Facebook is not able to operate in China. (TikTok, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, also does not operate in China, but its sibling...
The Briefing microsoft google
Microsoft Outperforms Google in Q1
Score one for Microsoft. At 48 years of age, the software giant may be old by tech standards, but it’s performing better than younger rival Alphabet, as their March quarter numbers showed today. Both companies posted better results than they had for the December quarter, although that’s a low bar, given that neither showed much growth at all then. For the most recent quarter, Microsoft reported...
