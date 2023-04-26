Meta Platforms’ revenue grew 3% year over year to $28.6 billion in the first quarter of 2023, signaling that its advertising business is rallying after three consecutive quarters of revenue decline. Despite the growth, a 10% increase in spending cut net income to $5.7 billion from $7.4 billion a year earlier. In the past six months, Meta has made a series of cost-cutting measures including two...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
The Briefing microsoft markets
Meta’s Quarter Offers Signs of Hope on Ads
In tech, three is the new 30. Meta Platforms on Wednesday reported a 3% lift in revenue for the first quarter, the same revenue increase Alphabet reported for its first quarter on Tuesday. Increasing the top line by 3% is a far cry from the 25% to 30% quarterly growth Facebook’s owner once reported with monotonous regularity. But it’s a big improvement from reporting declines in revenue, as...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive microsoft google
In Google Founder’s Shadow, CEO Pichai Discovered the Limits of His Power
Exclusive google enterprise
Google’s Cloud Unit Gains Key AI Chip Team to Compete With Microsoft
Exclusive crypto venture capital
Tiger Global Management’s $12.7 Billion Venture Fund Records 20% Loss
The Big Read
The Fighter: V Pappas and the Battle for TikTok’s Future