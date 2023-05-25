Latest Articles

JPMorgan Culling First Republic Bank’s Personal Credit Lines By Maria Heeter and Michael Roddan · May 25, 2023 10:02 AM PDT

JPMorgan has told customers with personal credit lines at First Republic Bank that it will no longer offer those lines when they come up for renewal, according to correspondence viewed by The Information. The failed lender, which has been sold to JPMorgan, had offered personal lines of credit to its wealthy client base as a key way of attracting customers. A person familiar with the matter said...