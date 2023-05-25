Fahrenheit LLC, which is backed by TechCrunch founder Michael Arrington’s Arrington Capital, the US Bitcoin Corporation, Coinbase and others, has won a bid to buy bankrupt crypto lending firm Celsius, according to a court filing on Thursday. The new company will focus on bitcoin mining, staking services and lending products, according to Fahrenheit’s business plan. Steven Kokinos, who most...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Exclusive Finance
JPMorgan Culling First Republic Bank’s Personal Credit Lines
JPMorgan has told customers with personal credit lines at First Republic Bank that it will no longer offer those lines when they come up for renewal, according to correspondence viewed by The Information. The failed lender, which has been sold to JPMorgan, had offered personal lines of credit to its wealthy client base as a key way of attracting customers. A person familiar with the matter said...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive
How Microsoft Swallowed Its Pride to Make a Massive Bet on OpenAI
Satya Nadella didn’t want to hear it. Last December, Peter Lee, who oversees Microsoft’s sprawling research efforts, was briefing Nadella, Microsoft’s CEO, and his deputies about a series of tests Microsoft had conducted of GPT-4, the then-unreleased new artificial intelligence large-language model built by OpenAI.