Microsoft and Activision Blizzard have set a new deadline of Oct. 18 for closing their $69 billion merger agreement. The original July 18 deadline passed without a deal being struck because U.K. regulators last week delayed their final decision on it until late August. The extension suggests that Microsoft and Activision Blizzard feel they have come too far in their battle to win regulatory...
Latest Articles
e-commerce media/telecom
Netflix's Q2 Results Don't Support Stock Rally
The bulls are back in Netflix stock, even if the growth isn’t. Netflix on Wednesday reported just 2.7% higher revenue in the second quarter, below what it had projected, confirming that it’s now firmly in the class of slow-growing TV companies. Even excluding the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations, revenue grew just 6%—nothing to write home about. It’s a little hard to square that...
