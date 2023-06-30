Latest Articles

The 1:1

Fifteen Years After Founding Grindr, Joel Simkhai Has ‘Unfinished Business’ By Cory Weinberg · June 30, 2023 11:00 AM PDT

On a sweat-soaked New York afternoon over Pride Weekend, a short line formed outside a dark bar on the Lower East Side. After checking customers’ IDs, a boyish-looking bouncer at the front door asked if they’d downloaded the app they needed to get in: “Do you have Motto?” I pulled up the app, its home screen affixed with the photo of an anonymous man—handsome,...