Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that he “would like to get rid of exclusive consoles,” implying he would prefer to offer games that work on every device. His comments, made while he was testifying on Wednesday in the FTC’s court case aimed at blocking Microsoft’s purchase of Activision, are part of the software giant’s argument that it doesn’t intend to restrict access to Activision games. ...
The Risks of Cutting Off China
The Great Wall dividing the U.S. from China is about to get higher. A Wall Street Journal report that the Biden administration is considering further tightening exports of artificial intelligence chips to China triggered a sell-off in chip stocks on Wednesday. Shares of Nvidia, the dominant provider of chips for generative AI, fell 1.8%. To be sure, that’s not much of a reaction for a stock...
OpenAI Plans ChatGPT 'Personal Assistant for Work,' Setting Up Microsoft Rivalry
In the span of half a year, ChatGPT has become one of the world’s best-known internet brands. Now its creator, OpenAI, has bigger plans for the chatbot: CEO Sam Altman privately told some developers OpenAI wants to turn it into a “supersmart personal assistant for work.” With built-in knowledge about an individual and their workplace, such an assistant could carry out tasks such as drafting emails or documents in that person’s style and with up-to-date information about their business.
Tech on the Trail: Silicon Valley's Favorite Smart Hiking Gear
Drew Romero’s hikes were weighing on him, literally. A Reston, VA-based senior software developer for technology consulting company Tkxel, Romero thought heavy accessories—battery packs and bottles of water—would hamstring him on a challenging five-day hike through a remote mountain range in Skardu in the Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan.