Microsoft Could “Spend Sony Out of Business,” Executive Said in 2019 Email

By
Alex Perry
· · Source: The Information

Microsoft has the ability to “go spend Sony out of business,” Microsoft’s XBox head, Matt Booty, said in a 2019 email to finance colleague Tim Stuart, according to a cache of internal emails released this week as part of the Federal Trade Commission’s court case aimed at blocking Microsoft’s proposed $69 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard. Booty went on to say that Sony was really the only...

The Briefing amazon facebook
Musk v. Zuckerberg and Silicon Valley’s Dangerous Road
By Jessica E. Lessin · June 27, 2023 5:00 PM PDT
Photo by Shutterstock
I’ll just say it: Things are starting to look ridiculous in Silicon Valley again. Two of our most at times admired, at times reviled tech leaders are getting ready to fight each other in a mixed martial arts cage match. And, as The Wall Street Journal reported today, boards and businesses across tech are dealing with a new problem: workplace drug use by employees and executives. I was...
By Alex Perry · June 27, 2023
Amazon’s North America Fulfillment Chief Leaves for Delivery Startup ShipBob
By Theo Wayt · June 27, 2023
TikTok Kills Its BeReal Clone
By Isabelle Sarraf · June 27, 2023
Art by Mike Sullivan.
Exclusive enterprise ai
OpenAI Plans ChatGPT ‘Personal Assistant for Work,’ Setting Up Microsoft Rivalry
By Aaron Holmes
In the span of half a year, ChatGPT has become one of the world’s best-known internet brands. Now its creator, OpenAI, has bigger plans for the chatbot: CEO Sam Altman privately told some developers OpenAI wants to turn it into a “supersmart personal assistant for work.” With built-in knowledge about an individual and their workplace, such an assistant could carry out tasks such as drafting emails or documents in that person’s style and with up-to-date information about their business.
Orlando Bravo, founder and managing partner of Thoma Bravo. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive enterprise Finance
Inside Thoma Bravo’s Software Playbook
By Rachel Graf
Until two weeks ago, Thoma Bravo had sold just one company worth more than $10 billion in the past three years, when it offloaded Ellie Mae to Intercontinental Exchange for $11 billion in 2020.
Abraham Shafi, CEO of IRL (left), and Masayoshi Son, CEO of Softbank.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Social App IRL, Which Raised $200 Million, Shuts Down After CEO Misconduct Probe
By Mark Matousek
Last year, the CEO of messaging app IRL repeatedly said it had 20 million monthly active users, who chatted about shared interests and planned real-world events together.
Photo via Cohesity
Exclusive startups enterprise
In Battle of Ransomware Protectors, One Firm Burns a Lot of Cash, Another Preps an IPO
By Maria Heeter, Anissa Gardizy and Kate Clark
Four years ago, one of the most intense battles in enterprise software was underway between two startups led by former colleagues : Rubrik and Cohesity.
Adobe chief strategy officer Scott Belsky. Photo-illustration by Clark Miller, using Adobe Firefly.
The Big Read culture ai
Can Adobe Catch the AI Bug?
By Margaux MacColl
Six months ago, Adobe’s chief strategy officer, Scott Belsky, was in a New York conference room with around two dozen top marketing executives.
The DJI Mavic Mini 3 Pro Drone ($669). Art by Clark Miller.
Market Research culture
Tech on the Trail: Silicon Valley’s Favorite Smart Hiking Gear
By Beth Shapouri
Drew Romero’s hikes were weighing on him, literally. A Reston, VA-based senior software developer for technology consulting company Tkxel, Romero thought heavy accessories—battery packs and bottles of water—would hamstring him on a challenging five-day hike through a remote mountain range in Skardu in the Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan.