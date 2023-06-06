What’s Clear and Blurry About Apple’s Vision Pro HeadsetRead more

Microsoft Fined $20 Million by FTC Over Storage of Xbox Data

Aaron Holmes
· · Source: The Information

Microsoft will pay $20 million to settle charges by the Federal Trade Commission that it improperly stored personal information from children who signed up for Xbox accounts, the commission announced on Monday evening. Regulators charged Microsoft with breaking the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act by storing personal data, such as names and profile pictures, of children who signed up to...

Opinion ai
Mark Zuckerberg Is the Hero AI Needs
By Steven Weber and Shea Agnew · June 6, 2023 9:00 AM PDT
Art by Clark Miller.
From Silicon Valley to Washington, America has suddenly woken up to the risks of artificial intelligence. While Congress is just beginning conversations over how to regulate AI, the technology is advancing at an astonishing pace. Rather than indulge the fantasy that regulation will establish a “responsible” AI trajectory quickly and sustainably enough, the better and more reliable...
By Aaron Holmes · June 6, 2023
Exclusive startups crypto
MoonPay CEO, Other Executives Cashed Out Before Crypto Business Dropped
By Aidan Ryan
In November 2021, just as crypto prices were hitting all-time highs, MoonPay—a crypto payments startup that celebrities including Jimmy Fallon and Paris Hilton had praised for its non-fungible token “concierge” service— announced it had completed its first ever outside fundraising: an eye-popping $555 million round at a $3.4 billion valuation from investors including Tiger Global Management and Coatue Management.
Instacart CEO Fidji Simo. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive startups Finance
Growth Wanes at Instacart, Gopuff
By Cory Weinberg
Grocery upstarts Instacart and Gopuff haven’t been able to deliver two things at once this year: growth and profits.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Photo by Bloomberg
semiconductors ai
Why Nvidia Aids Cloud Rivals of AWS, Google and Microsoft
By Anissa Gardizy
Nvidia’s business of selling chips for artificial intelligence is going gangbusters, but the company faces a looming problem.
Tim Cook. Photo by Bloomberg
Exclusive apple ar/vr
Apple’s Learning Curve: How Headset’s Design Caused Production Challenges
By Wayne Ma
If Apple unveils its long-awaited mixed-reality headset next week as expected, it will represent the company’s riskiest gamble on a new product since the iPhone.
CareRev co-founder Will Patterson stepped down as CEO last week. Art by Clark Miller
Exclusive startups venture capital
A Long, Strange Trip for the ‘Uber for Nurses’
By Paris Martineau
Will Patterson was on a hot streak. As the co-founder and CEO of CareRev—a gig-work platform sometimes described as an “Uber for nurses”—he saw his company’s business surge during the pandemic as hospitals and clinics scrambled to find healthcare workers.
Adam D'Angelo photograph by Ko Sasaki. Art by Clark Miller
The 1:1 ai
Adam D’Angelo’s Endless Quest to Answer Everything
By Arielle Pardes
Adam D’Angelo is basking in an “ endless summer ” of artificial intelligence. A few weeks before he and 350 industry peers released a bizarre, one-line statement warning that AI could herald a nuclear-level extinction event, the 38-year-old co-founder of Quora told me he actually sees more upside in AI than downside.