Microsoft will pay $20 million to settle charges by the Federal Trade Commission that it improperly stored personal information from children who signed up for Xbox accounts, the commission announced on Monday evening. Regulators charged Microsoft with breaking the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act by storing personal data, such as names and profile pictures, of children who signed up to...
Mark Zuckerberg Is the Hero AI Needs
From Silicon Valley to Washington, America has suddenly woken up to the risks of artificial intelligence. While Congress is just beginning conversations over how to regulate AI, the technology is advancing at an astonishing pace. Rather than indulge the fantasy that regulation will establish a “responsible” AI trajectory quickly and sustainably enough, the better and more reliable...
MoonPay CEO, Other Executives Cashed Out Before Crypto Business Dropped
In November 2021, just as crypto prices were hitting all-time highs, MoonPay—a crypto payments startup that celebrities including Jimmy Fallon and Paris Hilton had praised for its non-fungible token “concierge” service— announced it had completed its first ever outside fundraising: an eye-popping $555 million round at a $3.4 billion valuation from investors including Tiger Global Management and Coatue Management.
A Long, Strange Trip for the ‘Uber for Nurses’
Adam D’Angelo’s Endless Quest to Answer Everything
Adam D’Angelo is basking in an “ endless summer ” of artificial intelligence. A few weeks before he and 350 industry peers released a bizarre, one-line statement warning that AI could herald a nuclear-level extinction event, the 38-year-old co-founder of Quora told me he actually sees more upside in AI than downside.