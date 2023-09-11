Latest Articles

The Briefing apple media/telecom

Apple and Qualcomm Delay the Inevitable By Nick Wingfield · Sept. 11, 2023 5:00 PM PDT

Apple and Qualcomm are like a couple you’re certain will eventually get divorced but, for one reason or another, they keep patching things up, postponing the inevitable. Monday brought news of the latest peace treaty between the two companies with an announcement that Apple will continue to use Qualcomm’s 5G cellular modems in iPhones through 2026. There must be clothespins on a lot of...