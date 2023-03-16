Microsoft on Thursday unveiled new artificial intelligence-infused tools for its Office 365 software that are powered by software developed by OpenAI, the startup Microsoft has backed with a several billion dollar investment. The suite of tools, dubbed “Copilot,” will appear in a sidebar on Office apps and will use OpenAI’s GPT-4 language model to automatically generate text based on simple...
Venture Capitalists Made a Big Mess of SVB
Venture capitalists just gave a master class in how not to handle a crisis. My sympathy goes out to the founders. They’ve been bombarded with conflicting advice for days, from all-caps emails written by panicked “seasoned” venture investors urging them to pull their funds out of Silicon Valley Bank, to emergency Zoom calls asking them to stand by and support the collapsed institution....
Microsoft Announces OpenAI-Powered “Copilot” in Office 365 Software
Virgin Orbit Pauses Operations Amid Cash Crunch
YouTube TV Hikes Prices, Cites Rising Content Costs
Startups and VCs Scramble to Pay Employees After SVB’s Collapse
How JPMorgan Maneuvered During the Fall of Silicon Valley Bank