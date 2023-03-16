Latest Articles

Dealmaker venture capital

Venture Capitalists Made a Big Mess of SVB By Kate Clark · March 16, 2023 3:30 PM PDT

Venture capitalists just gave a master class in how not to handle a crisis. My sympathy goes out to the founders. They’ve been bombarded with conflicting advice for days, from all-caps emails written by panicked “seasoned” venture investors urging them to pull their funds out of Silicon Valley Bank, to emergency Zoom calls asking them to stand by and support the collapsed institution....