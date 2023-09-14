Microsoft and Oracle Thursday said they will connect their cloud businesses more closely—including placing some Oracle servers inside Microsoft Azure data centers—to help customers move data between the two services, especially those developing data-heavy AI applications. Oracle will now make its Database product, which lets customers store and search through large amounts of data, available...
Creator Economy Twitter
The Executive Musk Almost Tapped to Run Twitter
On Elon Musk’s first day as the new owner of Twitter, later renamed to X, he secretly met with one possible candidate who could help him run the company: Kayvon Beykpour, according to a new biography of Musk by Walter Isaacson out this week. Beykpour co-founded livestreaming app Periscope. Twitter acquired his company in 2015, but shut it down six years later due to fizzling usage....
Exclusive e-commerce amazon
Why Dave Clark and Ryan Petersen Butted Heads at Flexport
Dave Clark, a veteran Amazon executive who helped transform the company into a logistics juggernaut, made a huge splash last summer when he announced he was joining Flexport, a startup looking to shake up the old school freight business that had ballooned to an $8 billion valuation with backing from SoftBank and Andreessen Horowitz.
Exclusive media/telecom Finance
Can Yahoo Be Saved? How Apollo Is Rebuilding an Internet Icon
Exclusive startups ai
Inside Databricks’ Contrarian Playbook: Burn $1.5 Billion to Buy Big Growth