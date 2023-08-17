Fintech Ramp is Raising Capital at $5.5 Billion Valuation, Down 30%Read more

Microsoft Plans New AI Service With Databricks, Hedging OpenAI Bet

By
Aaron Holmes
Source: The Information

Microsoft’s Azure cloud unit is planning to release a new software that helps customers make their own artificial intelligence apps rather than license software from AI providers like OpenAI, The Information reported on Thursday. The upcoming service, which could launch broadly in the coming months, is powered by Databricks, a startup whose software helps developers make AI apps. Databricks...

The Briefing markets startups
Founders Should Know When to Quit
By Jessica E. Lessin · Aug. 17, 2023 5:00 PM PDT
Photo via Penguin Random House
I’ve got a book that all founders—and probably most everyone else—should read. It’s called “Quit: The Power of Knowing When to Walk Away” by Annie Duke. And it’s suited to this moment. The news of later-stage companies fundraising at dramatically lower valuations continues with The Information’s scoop today about Ramp.
Instacart Aims for September IPO
By Cory Weinberg · Aug. 17, 2023
Meta Preps Free Coding Software in Challenge to OpenAI
By Amir Efrati · Aug. 17, 2023
By Aaron Holmes · Aug. 17, 2023
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai in May. Photo via Getty
Exclusive google ai
How Google is Planning to Beat OpenAI
By Jon Victor
In April, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai took an unusual step: merging two large artificial intelligence teams—with distinct cultures and code—to catch up to and surpass OpenAI and other rivals.
Photo via Ramp.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Fintech Ramp is Raising Capital at $5.5 Billion Valuation, Down 30%
By Kate Clark
Fintech startup Ramp is raising several hundred million from investors at a $5.5 billion valuation, measured before the investment, according to two people familiar with the matter.
After presiding over the largest cutbacks in company history, Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat made it clear to CEO Sundar Pichai last February that she was ready for change. Photos Getty
The Big Read google
Is Ruth Porat’s New Job at Alphabet a Coronation or a Last Dance?
By Anita Raghavan
In February, after Alphabet had put the finishing touches on the technology giant’s 2023 plan, CEO Sundar Pichai and Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat sat down to brainstorm about the future of the organization and its people.
Andreessen Horowitz general partner Katherine Boyle wants "American dynamism" on the lips of both lawmakers and founders. Art by Clark Miller
The Big Read venture capital
American Dynamo: An ‘Iconic’ Andreessen Horowitz Investor Is Turning Heads in Defense Tech
By Margaux MacColl
On November 16, 2022, Silicon Valley came to Washington—specifically, to the airy, upscale Italian restaurant Piccolina da Centrolina, where the evening’s co-host, Andreessen Horowitz general partner Katherine Boyle, was waiting.
Databricks CEO Ali Ghodsi. Photo by Bloomberg/Getty.
Exclusive enterprise venture capital
Databricks, After $380 Million Loss, in Talks to Raise More Cash
By Cory Weinberg and Amir Efrati
Enterprise software firm Databricks is in early discussions with investors for a new cash infusion, likely totaling hundreds of millions of dollars, as it looks to capitalize on the fervor over artificial intelligence, two people familiar with the matter said.
Artwork by Clark Miller. Gracias photo by Marco Bello/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Exclusive startups space
How Antonio Gracias Became the Most Hardcore of Elon Musk’s Loyalists
By Becky Peterson
Early this year, as the interest costs from the $13 billion in loans Elon Musk took out to buy Twitter began weighing on his pocketbook, the billionaire turned for help to a longtime trusted partner.