The New VC Mantra: It's ‘Time to IPO’ By Kate Clark · Sept. 21, 2023 12:57 PM PDT

“It’s time to build” became the rallying cry of venture capitalists after Marc Andreessen published his blog post in 2020, as the economy was reeling from the pandemic’s outbreak. More than three years later, a new one has entered the mix: It’s “time to IPO,” wrote Brad Gerstner, founder and CEO of investment firm Altimeter Capital, in a post on X this week.His comments added to a barrage of...