Microsoft to Separate Teams, Office Products Under EU Antitrust Scrutiny

By
Aaron Holmes
· · Source: Financial Times

Microsoft will begin letting customers buy its Office software without its Teams collaboration app included, unbundling the products that were previously automatically sold together, the Financial Times reported on Monday. The move could help Microsoft head off a formal antitrust investigation in the EU. The European Commission, the EU’s regulatory body, has been reviewing Microsoft’s...

Creator Economy culture policy
Why Hank Green Won’t Lobby for TikTok
By Kaya Yurieff · April 24, 2023 2:28 PM PDT
Hank Green. Photo by Erin Beach
I’m still buzzing with excitement from our Creator Economy Summit last week in Los Angeles.One of my favorite conversations of the day was with Hank Green, a longtime YouTube creator who also has 7.5 million followers on TikTok. We covered a lot of ground, from Montana’s threatened TikTok ban to Twitter checkmarks to an argument with his vlogger-author brother John Green about selling VidCon,...
First Republic Saw More Than $100 Billion of Deposits Flee During Crisis
By Michael Roddan · April 24, 2023
By Aaron Holmes · April 24, 2023
Apple Wins Legal Battle Over Epic, Which Appealed Antitrust Verdict
By Wayne Ma · April 24, 2023
Art by Mike Sullivan
Exclusive microsoft startups
Microsoft Readies AI Chip as Machine Learning Costs Surge
By Anissa Gardizy and Wayne Ma
After placing an early bet on OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, Microsoft has another secret weapon in its arsenal: its own artificial intelligence chip for powering the large-language models responsible for understanding and generating humanlike language.
Thomas Kurian, Google Cloud CEO. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive google enterprise
Google’s Cloud Unit Gains Key AI Chip Team to Compete With Microsoft
By Anissa Gardizy and Amir Efrati
Google has moved the engineering team responsible for making artificial intelligence chips into Google Cloud, a spokesperson confirmed, in a step that could make the cloud unit more competitive with its bigger rivals, Microsoft and Amazon Web Services, in selling AI-powered software to businesses.
Art by Mike Sullivan.
Exclusive crypto venture capital
Tiger Global Management’s $12.7 Billion Venture Fund Records 20% Loss
By Erin Woo
Tiger Global Management’s $12.7 billion venture fund, launched near the peak of the tech stock boom in October 2021, gave the New York hedge fund firepower to back hundreds of startups in under two years.
Art by Mike Sullivan
Exclusive startups e-commerce
How an Online Pharmacy’s Automation Project Went Awry
By Paris Martineau
Last summer, Capsule—an online pharmacy startup that had won attention with its speedy prescription-drug deliveries and quirky practice of addressing customers in emails and over the phone as “dear”—had a crisis on its hands in New York, its most important market.
Photo via Instacart.
DEALS startups Finance
Deal-Seeking Bidders Line Up for Instacart’s Private Stock
By Cory Weinberg
For more than a year, investors have had little appetite for Instacart’s stock, available on the private market for tech shares.
SeatGeek CEO Jack Groetzinger speaks to Senators during a hearing that revolved around rival Ticketmaster's competitive practices earlier this year. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive startups Finance
SeatGeek Files Confidentially for IPO
By Cory Weinberg
Event ticketing company SeatGeek filed confidentially with regulators this month for an initial public offering, people familiar with the matter said, adding itself to a long list of firms aiming for IPOs once market conditions improve.