Microsoft Unbundles Teams from Office in EU to Stave Off Antitrust Concerns

Aaron Holmes
Microsoft will make it possible for people in Europe to buy its popular Office 365 software without automatically including its Teams collaboration app, the company said Thursday, in an attempt to ward off antitrust scrutiny by European regulators. Microsoft will now charge €2 less per person per month for Office 365 subscriptions that don’t include Teams in the EU, or a roughly 10-15% discount....

Finance
The Secret Sauce Morgan Stanley’s CEO Is Leaving for His Successor
By Lauren Tara LaCapra · Aug. 31, 2023 8:00 AM PDT
James Gorman, CEO of Morgan Stanley. Photo via Getty.
Over the past five years, Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman spent $14 billion buying the pieces of what is now the world’s second-biggest provider of corporate stock plans. It was a bold bet to get an inside track to people sitting on valuable company equity who one day will be rich. The business now oversees plans with 12 million individual participants at 2,100 public companies and 1,000...
China’s Tech Firms Begin Roll Out of Chatbots After Beijing Approves
By Wayne Ma · Aug. 30, 2023
OpenAI Rival Cohere Hires Banks to Raise More Money
By Stephanie Palazzolo · Aug. 30, 2023
Startups to Watch startups semiconductors
Eight Startups Challenging Nvidia in AI Chips
By Kevin McLaughlin, Anissa Gardizy, Jon Victor and Aaron Holmes
Nvidia dominates the market for graphics processing units used to train artificial intelligence models, although rivals like AMD and Intel are trying to catch up.
Chamath Palihapitiya. Photo by Variety via Getty Images.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Chamath Palihapitiya’s Venture Firm Offered to Sell Hundreds of Startup Stakes
By Maria Heeter
Social Capital, the investment firm led by venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya, tried to sell stakes in hundreds of young companies in June of this year, according to people familiar with the matter.
Subscriber Survey culture
The Brain-Body Investment Survey: What 500 Subscribers Are Spending to Boost Their Performance
By Annie Goldsmith
Silicon Valley has long been the haunting ground of the ultramarathon runner, the supplement stacker and the quantified selfer.
Exclusive startups Finance
Digital Trucking Company Convoy Explores Options Including a Sale
By Maria Heeter
Convoy, a digital trucking marketplace that counts Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates as angel investors and Fidelity and T.
e-commerce
Klaviyo IPO Filing Highlights Challenges for Marketing Startups
By Ann Gehan
Klaviyo, the e-commerce marketing software provider backed by Accel and Shopify, has whipped itself into shape ahead of its public debut.
Exclusive microsoft ai
OpenAI Passes $1 Billion Revenue Pace as Big Companies Boost AI Spending
By Amir Efrati and Aaron Holmes
OpenAI is currently on pace to generate more than $1 billion in revenue over the next 12 months from the sale of artificial intelligence software and the computing capacity that powers it.