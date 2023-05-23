Latest Articles

The Briefing microsoft google

BuzzFeed’s Chatbot Mistake, Bing’s Big Goal By Jessica E. Lessin · May 23, 2023 5:00 PM PDT

It’s been refreshing to hear BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti declare that the era of media riding social media is over. But it’s depressing to hear his views on what’s next.Today, BuzzFeed announced a chatbot that helps people find recipes and said it hopes to charge subscription fees for similar services in the future. It’s part of the company’s pivot to focus more on revenue and profits and build...