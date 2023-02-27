Thrive Capital’s billionaire founder has cracked venture capital’s top ranks. Now he’s making major moves to cement his firm’s place.Read Now

Missing China Tech Dealmaker Said to be Cooperating with Authorities on an Investigation

By
Shai Oster
· · Source: The Information

Bao Fan, China’s top tech dealmaker who has gone missing, is cooperating with Chinese authorities on an investigation, according to a statement by China Renaissance, the investment bank he founded. “The Board has become aware that Mr. Bao is currently cooperating in an investigation being carried out by certain authorities in the People’s Republic of China,” the company said in a statement...

Elon Musk’s Twitter Lays Off Top Lieutenant in Charge of Twitter Blue
By Erin Woo and Kevin McLaughlin · Feb. 26, 2023 2:44 PM PST
Esther Crawford. Photo: Robert Cowherd
As Elon Musk has driven cost cuts even deeper into Twitter, he’s shown even the most loyal lieutenants aren’t immune from the scalpel. Among those laid off in one of the biggest rounds of job cuts since Musk’s late October takeover was Esther Crawford, a product director at Twitter who rose to prominence early in Musk’s tenure and who had been in charge of...
The Big Read venture capital
Josh Kushner’s Budding Empire
By Kate Clark and Abram Brown
As summer turned to fall last year, Josh Kushner and his Thrive Capital offered a shiny new perk to some of the firm’s portfolio companies: How about a one-on-one meeting with Bob Iger, the 71-year-old former Disney CEO turned freshly minted Thrive venture partner?
Fred Ehrsam and Matt Huang. Photos by Paradigm and Shutterstock.
Exclusive
Exits Mount at Crypto Venture Firm Paradigm
By Aidan Ryan
Paradigm, the crypto-focused venture firm founded by Coinbase co-founder Fred Ehrsam and former Sequoia partner Matt Huang, is shrinking quickly.
Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison in 2018. Photo by Bloomberg
Exclusive cloud ai
AI Startups Find an Unlikely Friend: Oracle
By Aaron Holmes
Top cloud providers are jostling to sign deals with artificial intelligence startups that need computing resources as they chase OpenAI, maker of ChatGPT.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Art by Clark Miller
Exclusive microsoft google
Before Rebirth, Microsoft’s Bing Faced Near-Death Experiences
By Aaron Holmes
“Where is our hit?” Steve Ballmer repeatedly directed the question at his lieutenants in the year before he stepped down as CEO of Microsoft in 2014, according to two people who heard him ask it.
Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff at the company's 2022 Code Conference. Photo by Getty Images.
Exclusive startups media/telecom
Vox Media’s Bankoff is Battered but Standing. What’s Next?
By Sahil Patel and Paris Martineau
Last summer, Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff met with representatives from Facebook parent Meta Platforms to catch up on business.
Org Charts asia
The People With Power at TikTok Owner ByteDance
By Juro Osawa
When TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew testifies before Congress next month, he’s likely to face heated questions about the app’s Chinese ownership.