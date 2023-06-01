Latest Articles

The Briefing apple facebook

Let The Mixed-Reality Headset Games Begin By Scott Thurm · June 1, 2023 5:00 PM PDT

You don’t need special glasses to see why Meta Platforms announced its latest mixed-reality headset, the Quest 3, on Thursday, just days before Apple is expected to unveil its own entry to the field. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has literally bet the company, and its name, on the metaverse, but the results so far have been disappointing. It’s been almost a decade since Meta, née Facebook, stepped...