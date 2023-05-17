Exclusive: SoftBank-Backed Veho Struggles as Logistics Startups Fail to DeliverRead more

Montana Governor Signs TikTok Ban Into Law

By
Erin Woo
· · Source: The Information

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte signed the country’s first TikTok ban into law on Wednesday, as the federal government continues to consider similar measures. The ban is set to go into effect on January 1, although it is unclear how it would be enforced and it will likely be challenged in the courts. The ban cites national security concerns over TikTok’s Chinese ownership, along with...

The Briefing markets startups
WeWork Sinks Lower as Its Task Ahead Grows Taller
By Martin Peers · May 17, 2023 5:00 PM PDT
Photo by Bloomberg
There’s a saying that “old soldiers never die, they just fade away.” You could apply that to a bunch of money-losing companies in the (very broadly defined) tech sector that are still hanging around such as Lyft, Bird Global and BuzzFeed. But the best example would have to be WeWork, which has deflated like a blowup swimming pool with a puncture since going public in the fall of 2021. Today,...
Art via Unsplash
google ai
Open-Source AI Is Gaining on Google and ChatGPT
By Jon Victor
In February, Meta Platforms set off an explosion of artificial intelligence development when it gave academics access to sophisticated machine-learning models that can understand conversational language.
Workers at a Veho facility in Atlanta in 2021. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive startups e-commerce
SoftBank-Backed Veho Struggles as Logistics Startups Fail to Deliver
By Ann Gehan
After landing nearly $300 million from investors including SoftBank and Tiger Global Management in back-to-back funding rounds in late 2021 and early 2022, delivery startup Veho planned an ambitious expansion that would bring its home dropoff services to 50 cities across the U.S.
Left: Passes founder Lucy Guo starts her morning with a 20 mph sprint on a Barry’s Bootcamp treadmill. Right: Guo inside her $6.7 million Miami apartment. Photograph by Celia D. Luna for The Information
Show Us Everything
Think She’s Fast? You Should Borrow Her Ferrari: Welcome to Lucy Guo’s Miami
By Margaux MacColl
This is “ Show Us Everything ,” a new feature from The Information Weekend, in which company founders share intimate glimpses of their everyday lives.
Art by Clark Miller.
Opinion policy ai
AI Will Destroy Jobs. So What Are We Going to Do About It?
By Ben Parr
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s appearance on Capitol Hill this morning is a powerful signal of just how quickly generative artificial intelligence has changed our lives.
Rewind AI co-founder Dan Siroker. Photo via Getty.
Dealmaker startups venture capital
AI Startup Rewind Gets 170 Offers—and $350 Million Valuation in Unusual Fundraising
By Kate Clark
Hungry venture capitalists inundated Rewind AI co-founder and CEO Dan Siroker the moment they caught wind of his artificial intelligence startup’s Series A plans, he wrote on Twitter last month.
Org Charts
Twitter Org Chart Shows the 120 Leaders Musk’s New CEO Inherits
By Erin Woo
As Twitter’s new CEO, Linda Yaccarino is set to step into what may be the most difficult job in advertising: rehabilitating Twitter’s tattered reputation among major advertisers.