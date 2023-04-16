Montana’s House of Representatives on Friday voted 54-43 in favor of a bill that would ban TikTok from operating in the state, sending it to Republican Governor Greg Gianforte, who has not said whether he would sign it, according to The Associated Press. S.B. 419 would require Google and Apple app stores to bar Montana-based users from downloading the app. Entities that violate the restriction...
Why Parker Conrad Won't Read This
Hi, welcome to your Weekend.While I hope everyone carves out some time this weekend to read Abe's fascinating cover story about the tech hero-turned-villain-turned-hero-again Parker Conrad, there's one person I know will not be reading it: Conrad himself.As the Rippling CEO admitted to Abe during a lengthy interview in Vermont earlier this month, he hasn't read any press about himself since...
Montana Legislature Votes to Ban TikTok
Meta Expanded Shareholder Engagement As Stock Tanked
SEC Reopens Comment Period for Definition of Exchange, Including DeFi
