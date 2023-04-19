Latest Articles

ByteDance and TikTok Executives to Watch this Year By Juro Osawa and Kaya Yurieff · April 19, 2023 9:29 AM PDT

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, thanks to his televised five-hour grilling by Congress last month and accompanying brush with viral TikTok fame, has become better known in the U.S. this year. But several other less well-known executives at the company are also playing critical roles and could gain visibility in the coming months. These include senior ByteDance executives who report to CEO Liang Rubo,...